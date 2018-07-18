Bowling is ‘true’ Democrat for state senate

After decades of false choice for a Democratic State Senator, this year we have the opportunity to vote for a Real Democrat, Irene Bowling!
While the incumbent takes contributions from Big Business, out-of-state concerns and Republicans (while claiming to be a Democrat), Irene’s support comes from actual Democrats in her district.
While the incumbent takes weeks to respond to my concerns and requests for help in a life and death matter, and then responds with distain and bullying, Irene makes time to listen to me and responds with intelligence and compassion.
Irene supports real Democratic values like affordable health care, free public education, economic and social justice. Look at Tim Sheldon’s voting record and you will see that his work is so Republican it is no wonder the American Conservatives organization gives him a 78 percent approval rating, more than double other Democrats!
I urge my fellow Democrats to vote for Irene Bowling for State Senator for the 35th Legislative District and get a Real Democrat working for us.
When we vote, we win!
