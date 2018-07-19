It’s a fossil fuel world, solutions not simple

Imagine everybody on Earth agreed that global warming was real and something had to be done now. Every person understood that burning fossil fuels consumes oxygen, produces carbon dioxide and that the overall heat capacity of Earth's atmosphere increases as a result. Starting tomorrow no more fossil fuels would be burned. Let's take a quick look at the consequences.
Obviously not many people would have a job to go to. No more Boeing planes to be built or flown. Construction, manufacturing and mining activity stops. Amazon would be in trouble too. Those data centers suck up too much energy for solar to keep up with. No more plastic stuff could be produced. Those bit coin miners (the biggest waste of energy ever) can stay home too. No more logging activities bwcause we need the trees to make oxygen.
The world runs on fossil fuels. Most of us would not be here if it were not for some person who had a job connected to fossil fuels. Even if every person on Earth shopped at the farmer's market, bought an hybrid/electric vehicle, went vegetarian, etc.. we would still have a problem. I believe there are possible solutions, but so far a politician can't even mention them.
