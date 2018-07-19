Sea lions or salmon? Not a lot of choices

It’s unfortunate for animal lovers (as well as sea lions) that sea lions near Columbia River dams have to be eradicated to ensure survival of the salmon runs, but there aren’t a lot of viable alternatives. Certainly, relocation of the sea lions would be stopgap at best, as well as prohibitively expensive. We could remove the dams at great cost, thereby sacrificing hydroelectric energy, but who wants to use more atmosphere-polluting coal or learn to read by candlelight? A moratorium on salmon fishing would have every coastal tribe and many sportsmen up in arms. Limiting salmon fishing would just leave more for the sea lions to gorge on. We could eliminate the issue if we consumed sea lions instead of salmon for a few years but that would still result in killing sea lions and would be a pretty hard sell.
Count me out and do what is necessary to enhance the salmon runs.
