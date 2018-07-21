Sheldon running as a Democrat again?

Once again, Tim Sheldon is running for Washington State Senate as a “Democrat.” His voting record says otherwise.
Examples of Sheldon’s votes on health-related issues, including paid family and medical leave:
The Washington Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act originally passed in 2007 establishing a paid family leave insurance program, but was never implemented and was indefinitely postponed by subsequent legislation.
In January 2013, SB 5159, co-sponsored by Sheldon, attempted to repeal the family and medical leave insurance act. It ended up in the Senate X files.
In June 2017, SB 5975 was introduced, establishing a paid family leave insurance program. Although this bill overwhelmingly passed in both the Senate and the House, Sheldon voted against it.
Sheldon also voted against the following health related bills that were passed in the Senate:
March 2011, SB 5039 - Tobacco Cessation Treatment
April 2010, HB 2493 – Cigarette Tax Increase
March 2008, Sub HB 2572 - Health Insurance for Small Businesses
January 2008, SB 5261 - Health Insurance Rate Oversight
This indicates a pattern of voting that benefits business and special interests, not people. In fact, if you look at Sheldon’s fund-raising disclosures, you will not only see business and special interest donations, but in 2014, the Republican Party donated over $100,000 to his campaign.
Please be an informed voter this year. Review Tim Sheldon’s voting record and financial disclosures. If you are a Democrat, I believe you will want to vote for a True Democrat, Irene Bowling.
Comments