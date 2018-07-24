A breath of fresh air for the Second Legislative District

I am supporting Anneliese Feld for House Representative Position 1 in the Second Legislative District. As a resident of the Second LD, I have been severely disappointed by the hard-right voting record of our current representatives. I am excited to have such a good candidate in my district and pleased that she has been endorsed by Olympia Indivisible.
Flipping this position to a progressive will mean one more vote for education, one more vote for equality, one more vote for fair taxes. In Washington state, we can help the vulnerable and protect democracy by increasing the number of Democratic representatives. I urge you support her and to find out more at votefeld.com.
