Trump has made “swamp” worse since in office

OK, Trump America, it's time to wake up and smell the swamp. Not the one Trump constantly chanted he wanted to drain while running for President, but the one he has created deeper and smellier since being in office. I will not stay silent anymore when people defend this man.
After his disastrous European trip culminating in his Helsinki meeting with Putin, I have to go on record saying that it is obvious that Trump is in Putin's pocket. Of course, Putin wanted Trump to win the Presidency as he stated in their press conference! Putin most likely has plenty of misdeeds uncovered by KGB Intelligence to hold Trump's feet to the fire: sexual romps on tape, illegal business deals (remember he has not shared his tax returns), and who knows what else. Mu 246eller's investigation will uncover the dirt Trump has spent his entire life trying to sweep under the rug.
Make America Great Again? If you believe he's doing that, then you are envisioning a different America than I am. His is the one that has fanned the flames of bigotry, racism, hatred, ignorance, intolerance, and bullying. He is constantly pummeling our free press as being the creator of "fake news" while he himself is a compulsive liar. His presidency has undermined our democracy and shriveled our soul.
Trump in 2020? George Washington must be turning over in his grave at the thought.
