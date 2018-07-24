Trump creates new ‘enemies’ with actions

Under the leadership of our self-described “Stable Genius,” it is now time to consider doubling our defense spending.
The great Twitler has clearly neutralized North Korea and Russia, who are no longer foes, but admired competitors. Sadly, now our foes grow more in number and closer to the home front. We now must also defend against Canada, Mexico, and most of Europe. As of July, the Great Infuriator has now made Russia great again as well.
I look forward to his easy victory in 2020 with Russians now able to vote in future elections.
