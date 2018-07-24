Protect Arctic Refuge from drilling

The Arctic Refuge has sustained the people of the Gwich’in Nation for thousands of years. Its coastal plain provides vital habitat for the Porcupine Caribou herd, which the Gwich’in continue to rely on for their primary food source. The Gwich’in people call the coastal plain “The Sacred Place where Life Begins.”
The Trump administration sees the coastal plain as nothing more than another piece of public land to destroy in its pursuit of fossil fuel extraction. This extraction would threaten the Gwich’in way of life and put into question their very survival.
This is yet another example of Trump and Interior Secretary Zinke’s disregard for indigenous rights.
Comments