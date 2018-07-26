Thurston Conservation District supervisors need to removed

On July 16, the Washington Conservation Council released their report on the conduct of Thurston Conservation District Supervisors Eric Johnson and Richard Mankamyer, and it is damning. It clearly states these two engaged in a intentional campaign of malfeasance, neglect of duty, and even abuse of power for personal gain. If these two had a decent bone in their bodies, they would resign immediately. Of course they don’t, so the WCC should proceed with their removal with all haste, as recommended in the report.
