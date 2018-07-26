In these difficult political times we can take action and vote.
I urge you to vote to re-elect Congressman Denny Heck of the 10th Congressional District. Many are aware of his strong support (record) for the environment, military personnel and veterans. Less well known may be his outstanding support for retired persons. As a member of the Alliance for Retired Americans, I recently received its Congressional Voting Record for calendar year 2017. Congressman Heck received a rating of 100 percent, voting on 10 key votes supporting retired persons during the year.
Please return your ballot no later than Aug. 7, and vote to re-elect Congressman Denny Heck.
Comments