Every vote count no matter the election

Your vote matters! Every single vote matters! Many elections have been won or lost by just a few votes, sometimes only by one vote! The League of Women Voters encourages you to vote now.
The primary election is vitally important -- it determines who winds up in the general election. You have your election pamphlet and your ballot, and you can seek out additional information. No postage is required -- just drop your ballot in the mail! Please vote!
We owe it to ourselves, our friends and families and neighbors to vote now. Our future depends on us! Don’t let someone else decide your fate. Please vote!
(Herndon is President of the Thurston League of Women Voters)
