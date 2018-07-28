Local Republican food booth does pay taxes

It seems that Republicans just can’t resist presenting “fake news” and “alternate facts.” I read the invitation from them in The Olympian’s July 13 letters to the editor. However, visitors to their Lakefair booth were greeted with their highly misleading sign stating, “Hey, we are Republicans. No taxes here.”
This is completely and totally inaccurate. State-mandated sales taxes are required to be incorporated into the price charged customers for the food product. This applies to all Lakefair food booths. Each booth sponsor, including the Republicans, does remit sales taxes to the state from food sales in their booth. Thus, everyone who buys food at Lakefair does pay sales tax on the food they buy. It is incorporated into the price, thus, supporting schools, health care, and much more.
This Republican sign seriously misleads the public, giving the misleading impression that:
1) State tax law is not applied uniformly.
2) A local organization can decide for itself which tax laws it will comply with and which it will not.
To be good citizens, the Thurston County Republicans should help people understand the laws, not promote misunderstanding of them.
