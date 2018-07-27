Panorama takes neighbors into account

A recent letter condemned Panorama for acquiring an adjoining trailer park property. They were approved to build an apartment complex, but plans for what will actually be built are being decided. The letter indicated Panorama was heartless to push out the trailer park residents.
Panorama bought the property, they did not take it over. They paid the residents for two months’ rent and, in some cases, helped them find a better location. The trailer park was often visited by police — not good for a neighborhood.
Another comment was that Panorama has large yards thus reducing proper population density. There are some large common yards; however, they are very much in the minority. The majority of neighborhoods have modest and small yards, which are common yards. Panorama has three large apartment buildings, houses, multiple duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes, making the population quite dense.
Panorama has a waiting list of 550 applicants. Residents of Panorama contribute a great deal to the local economy, supporting businesses, stores, and restaurants. More importantly, Panorama provides jobs for many employees. To name a few: home, appliance, landscaping and yard maintenance crews, technical support, medical staff, social welfare staff, restaurant staff, contractors and much more.
The letter asked the Lacey City Council to deny Panorama’s application to build on the property. I disagree. It would be a disservice to the community to turn down Panorama’s application. Panorama takes great pains to make their properties tasteful and appealing, potentially increasing property values in the surrounding area.
