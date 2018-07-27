We can transition from fossil fuels

In a thought-provoking letter (Olympian, July 19, 2018), Randy Gray points out how dependent our current economy is on fossil fuels, a point few could argue with. He then asks us to consider the consequences of stopping these carbon-emitting fuels cold-turkey, which would obviously be traumatic.
But nobody advocating a sustainable future has seriously suggested cutting off fossil fuel use tomorrow. Rather, we advocate for a decades-long transition to clean sources of energy, which will bend the curve away from the costly consequences of climate change while maintaining our economy and culture.
Mr. Gray’s letter appears intended to cast advocates of seriously tackling our climate crisis as unrealistic crystal gazers who can be dismissed. Take a look at the Citizen’s Climate Lobby webpage to see if such a characterization holds. There, you’ll find bipartisan, across-the-board support for well-considered economic measures to move us toward a sustainable future, based on rigorous analysis showing that we can care for our economy in a socially equitable way while weaning ourselves from fossil fuels. Realists acknowledge that the transition will take time. Informed folks also realize that the alternative — business-as-usual use of climate-modifying fuels — will put our national security at risk, and prove enormously costly and damaging to our children.
