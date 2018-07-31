Support I-631 to curb climate change

In the July 2, 2018, issue of Time magazine there is an article explaining how climate change is affecting the growing of coffee. The article says in part that “climate change is going to play a bigger role in affecting the quality and integrity of coffee. As temperatures rise and droughts intensify, good coffee will be increasingly difficult to grow and expensive to buy.” This article goes on to say “study after study has laid out the threat climate change poses to the coffee industry. Rising temperatures will bring drought, increase the range of diseases and kill large swaths of insects that pollinate coffee plants. About half the land around the world currently used to produce coffee could be unproductive by 2050.”
A few politicians still believe that climate change is not a serious problem and is not a result of burning fossil fuels. However, 97 percent of climate scientists are convinced it is caused by human activity and is an extremely serious problem. We can all do our bit to fight climate change by supporting Initiative 1-631. It will add a fee to the price of carbon in order to discourage the use of fossil fuels. The revenue from this fee will be used to fund projects that advance the use of clean energy.
