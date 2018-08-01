Thurston County commissioner primary choice easy

Friday’s editorial noted that Commissioner Bud Blake knows less about the county budget than challenger Tye Menser and that Blake and his ‘Independent’ conservative seatmates have been spending down the reserves since assuming office.
The prior Board of Commissioners — all Democrats — did the hard work rebuilding a sustainable county budget after the financial implosion of 2008-2009, only to have these three conservatives plow through the county reserve fund. “(Tye) Menser demonstrates a better grasp of the money issue than Denton or Blake,” the endorsement editorial said.
Menser has the “right stuff.” His education, experience and dedication to getting it right will serve our county well. Tye Menser gets my vote now and in November.
Comments