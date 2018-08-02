Say no to park district tax proposal

The Lacey City Council has proposed to establish a Metropolitan Park District, which would impose a new property tax of about $140 per year on the average home in the city. This new tax would raise $2.7 million annually — roughly the same amount currently budgeted for parks and recreation out of the city’s general fund. By placing this proposal on the ballot, the council has admitted failure in its stewardship of the taxpayers’ money. The citizens of Lacey should vote “no.”
Like many Lacey residents, I take pride in the abundance and quality of parks in Lacey. From my home I have easy access to three neighborhood parks and a short drive to Rainier Vista and Wonderwood parks, two of Lacey’s gems. Lacey has a history of investing in parks, building a system that is above the national standard. The city’s commitment to parks is not going to change just because the people reject this new tax.
Lacey expects a 50 percent increase in population over the next 20 years. If the city adjusts its policies to welcome this growth and allow creative and affordable redevelopment within city limits, tax revenues will naturally increase, providing sufficient funds to build and maintain parks. Instead, the council has shown that it lacks the will, vision, and creativity to set priorities and live within its means. This failure should not be rewarded with an increase in property tax revenue. The people of Lacey should vote “no” to the park district tax.
Comments