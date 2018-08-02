Bud Blake has improved Thurston County

As a tax-paying citizen residing in the unincorporated area of Thurston County, I want to say that Bud Blake has done an exceptional job and should be re-elected. I am an independent voter. I do not subscribe to any party ideology as it is worth its weight in hot air.
If you reside in the rural county land and need something done on your property, you have to get a permit via the Permit Assistance Center. Before Mr. Blake took office, this center treated you like a pest. It was always full of people lined up and waiting for indifferent service by county employees who worked only part time. One had to waste much time and energy just to get a simple permit. Now there are no lines and the staff are much more attentive to your needs as Mr. Blake expanded the hours and changed their attitudes.
Another improvement was the reduction of gopher inspections from three to two. This did not affect me, but I know other landowners who could not use their property because of the gopher regulations.
This man has done far better work than the preceding commissioner and that is all I care about. We all have to pay our property taxes, so we expect good results. That is why we are voting for Bud Blake again.
