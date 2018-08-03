Thank you for story about Lakefair volunteers

The Altrusa Club of Olympia thanks The Olympian for the great front page coverage regarding the desperate need for volunteers to man every one of the local clubs’ Lakefair concession stands. Without volunteers, local clubs must close their concessions, ending their Lakefair participation.
The need for volunteers is great. Our own club’s Elephant Ear concession requires 185 four-hour shifts to fill the five-day Lakefair event. To say the least, we are most grateful to our many friends, family members, former members, members of several out-of-town Altrusa Clubs, business volunteers and the students who give their most precious gift; their time. All are serving our community.
To those who would like to volunteer at next year’s Lakefair event, don’t wait to be asked. All clubs and organizations need you. Contact the concessions or go online. You’ll enjoy and appreciate Lakefair even more when you get involved. Remember that every dollar earned at Lakefair goes back into our local communities. That’s why we’ve participated in Lakefair for the past 40 years.
(Pearsall is Altrusa charter member, Cooley is president)
