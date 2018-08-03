Build relationships not pick on semantics

As the chair of the Thurston County Republican Party, I am amused by the calls to boycott our food trailer and the tempest in a teapot over having a little bit of fun by saying we are Republicans and you don’t have to pay taxes at our food trailer. The tax is included in the price and for a very small sign it has raised quite an uproar at Lakefair and a letter to the editor.
We are having a little fun and now I know the people who are complaining don’t want to have any fun and want to complain about everything but really? We could complain about the attempt by state Sen. Sam Hunt to include all of us in Sound Transit ($250.00 car tabs instead of an average of $70) or certain legislators in the 22nd District who wanted an income tax, carbon tax, and probably a fun tax. But we don’t. I like the relationship we have built between our food trailer and the other party’s food trailer — we trade french fries for hamburgers and we both win! I want the relationship to focus on the things we hold in common but feel free to disagree over issues in a civil manner!
