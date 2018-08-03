Why I support our “Yes Tumwater Parks” campaign

I am writing this letter to strongly endorse and support our “Yes Tumwater Parks” campaign. As a former Lacey Parks and Recreation Commissioner, business owner and health advocate/physical fitness instructor. I see the value in developing our neighborhood parks and the impact it has on the people living in the community. Tumwater is a wonderful place to live, however our parks department needs major funding to move forward and sustain our rapidly growing population.
In Lacey, where I lived before moving to Tumwater, there is a vibrant senior community center and it serves a useful purpose because it is the hub of all activity for seniors. It would be a great achievement if we can build our own Tumwater community center, for indoor sports, senior services and most important a community meeting space. I see a place where there is activity and community involvement of all ages at our center. From exercises classes for our seniors during the day to meetings and events in the evenings for working adults.
Finally, as a homeowner, I understand the sacrifice and the increase to our property taxes. I can also honestly say for my family and I, the sacrifice is worth it, because it will make a huge impact in the quality of life for our children and grandchildren to enjoy. Let’s keep Tumwater moving forward.
(Jefferson is a Tumwater Historic Commissioner)
