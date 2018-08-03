Metropolitan Park plan too grandiose

Lacey has a large population of senior citizens who are on fixed incomes. The burdensome increase in property taxes the past several years is already forcing some to move elsewhere and give up their homes much sooner than planned. Lacey’s park plan would ‘benefit’ (not my word) more residents outside the city of Lacey than in the city, so why should we bear the burden of the cost? Find an alternate way of funding this project.
Unfortunately very little notice was given regarding public comment time at the City Council meeting, thus little opposition was heard. I can only hope it will be reflected in the vote, as it’s outrageous to think Lacey residents should pay for something this costly for others to have the “benefit.” Also, with most plans like this, the actual cost is usually much more than the estimated figures.
