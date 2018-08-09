’Tis the season for Farmers’ Markets

The long days and warmer temps of a Pacific Northwest summer don’t just mean it’s time for the coast and Cascades! Join us in supporting local Farmers Markets during the National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 5 to 11.
Heirloom tomatoes, crispy cukes for pickling, plump blueberries and sweet peaches have survived the precariousness of spring and tests of summer. They are here, at your local farmers market. Where else do you get dozens of farms and artisans to choose from in one place?
Farms work year-round to offer bounty to you. They scour seed cataloges during the dark days of winter, retreat to greenhouses to nurture the first crops of spring, take to weeding, feeding, and watering as summer finally arrives — all to bring the best flavors and nutrition to you.
Management teams and boards work to ensure everyone has access to the seasonal bounty, regardless of income, welcoming customers with the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WIC & Senior) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Quest/EBT).
National Farmers Market Week is a celebration of the people who make farmers markets possible, and that includes you! Markets are a unique reflection of our community, bound by a commitment to bringing wellness by supporting farms, and local businesses, while cultivating the community that sustains us all.
Please join us in celebrating National Farmers Market Week in the South Sound and around Washington State this August by finding your farmers market at wafarmersmarkets.org
Written in partnership with Washington State Farmers Market Association & Olympia Farmers Market.
