“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
A noble statement of allegiance to the vision of our nation. Or has the psychological manipulation of our society morphed our allegiance to a global empire? An empire in which relentless corporate marketing has us believe that the good life and happiness can be had with the purchase and accumulation of stuff. The production of which devours global resources and exploits labor of the global poor.
The power of our allegiance will determine our future. Will we continue living the life of stuff to which we have become accustomed in our global empire and let future generations decide how to survive with what we leave behind? Or will we embrace the lifestyle adjustments required to recapture our republic and devote ourselves to care for the globally allied nation we leave to the lives following our own?
In upcoming multilevel government elections, candidates will rise from our midst to enlighten us with their vision of our future. Instead, to be worthy of our votes a candidate must swear their commitment to the good life and happiness envisioned for our nation in an awakened Pledge of Allegiance:
“I pledge allegiance to the common home of sovereign, diverse people for whom our flag stands, a Republic, united in mission to ensure liberty, justice, human dignity and a healthy ecosystem everlasting for all.”
