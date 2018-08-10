Trump tweet coverage is right

Dear Olympian, I am so happy that you chose to place another Trump tweet toward the back of the paper. (The tweet was about his theory about the California wildfires and was completely off topic).
It’s high time the press treated all tweets that way.
He only tweets in order to grab the headlines. It’s good for the press because it sells more media. It’s bad for the nation to be subjected to his bizarre rants. He truly lives in an alternate universe. His outrageous tweets should be roundfiled by every media source. Wouldn’t that just make him fry?
