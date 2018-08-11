Senator Cantwell, vote no on Brett Kavanaugh

Senator Cantwell, I’m writing to urge you to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. I believe that you are already planning to vote no, but all the same, here is my reasoning:
Trump picked Kavanaugh to be the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and decimate the Affordable Care Act. He is terrifyingly far right of the mainstream. And we can’t depend on him to actually serve as a check on President Trump because Kavanaugh believes sitting presidents should be exempt from criminal prosecution and investigation.
Too much hangs in the balance to let Trump fill this seat with Judge Kavanaugh. We know he’s ruled in the past to block women from having abortions and to sabotage the Affordable Care Act. He’s also considered one of the most anti-environment judges in America and has ruled against protecting net neutrality. He wouldn’t have been on Trump’s list of 25 potential nominees in the first place if Trump weren’t confident that he would strike down the Affordable Care Act, overturn a woman’s right to choose, or harm LGBTQ rights. Nothing in Judge Kavanaugh’s record demonstrates otherwise.
Additionally, Trump is under investigation for obstruction of justice and for colluding with Russia. The Senate should not confirm the nominee of a lawless president.
I trust I can count on you to vote against Brett Kavanaugh.
Thank you for representing your people.
