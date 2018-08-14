A call for decent human beings

August’s primaries have shown a blue swell to be rising on the horizon, growing possibly to a midterm tsunami that could cleanse away the vitriolic poison that is eating the hearts of Americans. But first, retreat for a moment to the mid 1970s, where George Lucas challenged the norms of the time by staging his Dark Side characters in white. Viewers struggled that Storm Troopers wore white uniforms; Darth Vader’s temptations were glossed over with the latest and greatest offerings an empire could provide. Only in the end did the forces of good refuse to be taken in by those siren calls, and fought mightily to bring about the destruction of lies, deceit, and self serving authority.
In November we must decide how we as Americans want to stand. Will we continue to be seduced by demagogues that have cast aside their moral compass, so that a select few can run rampant over the tenets that made this country the most revered and honored republic to date? Or, will we shine again, as George Will, honored and respected conservative author and editorialist recently commented, “the midterm elections won’t be about liberals vs. conservatives. It won’t be about Democrats vs. Republicans. That election will be about moral, decent human beings vs. Trump supporters.” I will stand proudly among the prior!
