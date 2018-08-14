Teacher’s salary created in own bubble

I was shocked to read that teachers are now demanding salaries of $63,000 to $114,000.00 for a 180-day work contract. I would assume this is for a master’s degree in education. State employees on the other hand work 250 days per year for significantly less money. The salaries requested by teachers are what an administrator that heads a division in the Department of Social and Health Services would be paid in a 250-day work year. Teachers appear unaware of what a registered nurse or a master’s in social work would receive for 250 days per year. Teachers have surely commanded a great salary and benefit package. But that happens when you develop separate from the negotiations the rest of the state workers participate in. The rest of the state employees have a scale for a job description that has a ceiling. Teachers on the other hand receive raises for each year of teaching, and for additional education they receive.
It is time for the governor to rein in the teachers, and bring them into the same employment package provided to other state employees. In addition, teachers, stop threatening to go on strike or move to Seattle to receive better employment packages. If you do not appreciate the generous employment packages you already receive as a teacher, you obviously do not know what other state employees with a 6-8 year degree are being paid. State workers are there for our clients and public, and are not ruled by the almighty dollar.
