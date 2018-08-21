Do we really want to take the chance?

Recently, the Trump Administration allowed a private company to distribute online code that anyone with a 3D printer can use to print their own untraceable guns. This is an incredibly dangerous move that would enable people who are legally prohibited from having guns (like terrorists, felons, and domestic abusers) to easily print them at home.
Many of these guns can be printed entirely in plastic, so metal detectors won’t catch them. Plastic guns can easily be snuck onto airplanes, into music festivals, government buildings, and schools.
Downloadable guns also undermine the work of law enforcement, who may recover plastic, untraceable guns at crime scenes -- and find their criminal investigations stalled before they even start.
Over 80 percent of Americans, including strong majorities of both Republicans and gun owners, oppose the posting of these dangerous blueprints.
Thankfully, a temporary court order is currently blocking the distribution of these blueprints online.
While I’m hopeful that the court will continue to side with public safety, Congress must also act to stop this threat by passing legislation to block the distribution of these and all other downloadable gun blueprints.
As a local volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I ask you to join me in asking our representatives to cosponsor and pass H.R. 6649, which would prohibit the posting of these dangerous blueprints online.
If our elected leaders fail to protect public safety, then we’ll vote them out in November.
