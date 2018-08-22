I-1631 begins to address climate warming

Why vote yes on Initiative 1631?
You can look out your window and see the effects of climate change. Smoky summers are our new normal. I-1631 begins to address the problem. Key points of I-1631:
Charge $15 per ton carbon fee to 85% of Washington carbon polluters .
At most, the policy will cost most Washingtonians about $10 a month.
By law every cent raised by must go toward solving climate-related problems or protecting the state’s environment.
One-quarter of the revenue must be spent to protect forests and streams in the state.
A portion of the revenue must flow directly to communities that are hurt by climate change or by the transition away from fossil fuels.
Industries that export, such as Boeing and Alcoa have been exempt to avoid job loss.
I urge you to do more research. Many of my points have been extracted from Robinson Meyeraug’s article article ‘Will Washington State Voters Make History on Climate Change?’ in the August 15, 2018 issue of The Atlantic.
Comments