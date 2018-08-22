Aretha, a true icon for humanity

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, better known as the “Queen of Soull.” She was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee to Clarence LaVaughn and Barbara Diggers Franklin. She was a woman of creativity, motivation, and a lyrical genius who inspired religious and cultural values of what people on this earth should adhere to. Her beautiful voice, calm demeanor, and timeless talent given to her by our creator, transcended the magical passages of the struggle relating to the worldly unification so that we could avoid the demonic separation of humanity.
Her career spanned over a decade singing about love, sorrow, struggle, civil rights, and most of all, faith. Her talents went above and beyond those of an ordinary person. She was singer, song writer, and a pianist. She was an expert in jazz, R & B, and Gospel Music. Her accomplishments included, but not limited to, being the first woman to have 100 songs on the billboard’s R &B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, recipient of the Medal of Arts in 1999, Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, the second woman inducted to the United Kingdom Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Aretha was a civil rights supporter. Her songs brought unity into our country and gave people of color the human conscientious of equality. She was truly an icon for humanity.
Aretha, you left a legacy that will live on forever.
Rest in peace, Aretha Franklin
