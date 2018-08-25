Let the people vote on I-1639

The NRA is touting its pleasure with the ruling of Judge Dixon that I-1639 petitions did not have “readable, full, true, correct copy of the proposed measure.” As one of the many volunteer signature gatherers for this petition, I can guarantee that the majority of eligible voters I approached had one, unified, clear response: “Of course I’ll sign this!!”
I-1639 wants a vote on three issues:
1. Raise the age to purchase semi-automatic assault weapons in Washington from 18 to 21.
2. Create enhanced background checks for these weapons.
3. Require safe storage of firearms, and charge gun owners if their weapon is obtained and used by an unauthorized person.
That’s pretty clear to me. And it was very clear to everyone I asked to sign it. Across the state, 378,000 eligible voters signed this petition. We are very clear that we want to make our schools, communities, and homes safer for all. Five of the last six mass shootings involved semi-automatic assault weapons. It’s time to act on this issue.
As a retired teacher, I believe these measures will reduce suicides, mass shootings, and gun violence. As a grandmother, I am alarmed to hear my grandchildren talking about gun threats in their schools. As a citizen, I am tired of legislators who will not pass sensible bills to enact commonsense precautions. It is not confusing. It is not anti-gun crazies doing this. It is sensible citizens. It is time to act. Let us vote on this.
