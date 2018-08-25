Court ruling on I-1639 wrong take

I am writing in response to the recent Superior Court decision about Initiative 1639, Safe Schools, Safe Communities, which would invalidate the signatures of over 378,000 people.
As an educator and grandparent, I care deeply about keeping gun violence out of our schools and our communities. That is why I volunteered to collect signatures for Initiative 1639. During my time spent collecting signatures, I never had anyone claim they could not read the petition text. It is offensive that a state court would rule against the clear will of hundreds of thousands of voters in favor of an action brought by the gun lobby.
We hope that the state Supreme Court follows its past practice of keeping initiatives on the ballot even when there have been minor deviations from the required format. Washingtonians deserve the right to vote to help end gun violence in our state. That should not change now.
