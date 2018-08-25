Chip and seal of Martin Way is a bad idea

I have no idea whether it was the Olympia City Council or the streets department that decided to “chip and seal” Martin Way, but this was a very bad idea for the following reasons:
1. How many cars have or will have glass damage or chip damage or tar damage to their vehicles? I recently drove down two days after this process started and I could still hear rocks hitting the undercarriage of my vehicle. If that is happening, how many of those “chips” are causing damage to other vehicles?
2. I lived in Ohio for 15 years, and the only place “chip and seal” was used was on county or township roads and it had to be redone every two or three years, depending on traffic usage -- which is a heck of a lot less use than a major street like Martin Way!
3. If we have a bad winter, with snow, sleet, freezing rain and freezing weather, I can almost guarantee Martin Way will need to be repaved by spring of 2019!
4. Why did you repave parts of Martin Way just to tear it up again? Seems like a waste of money both ways.
Again, the city of Olympia seems to not be able to spend our taxpayers money responsibly!
Comments