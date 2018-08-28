Conservation District report conclusion should be enacted

I am writing to express my support for the Thurston County Conservation District, which was the subject of an investigation report by the Washington State Conservation Commission, and to support that report’s conclusions. In July, the WSCC’s Executive Director, Mark Clark, recommended the removal of TCD commissioners Eric Johnson and Richard Mankameyer for neglect of duty and/or malfeasance.
I have enjoyed many of the free or low-cost benefits the TCD offers the public, such as informative lectures on organic vegetable gardening and native plant restoration, helpful gardening literature, and soil testing and amendment advice. One service, having a TCD professional come to one’s property for guidance, is not available to me because of lack of funding for my area of the county.
Lack of funding is a major obstruction to fulfilling the TCD mission. This year, Commissioners Johnson, Mankamyer and Linda Powell voted against approving a Department of Health grant of $150,000 for Puget Sound protection and refused to vote on a salmon recovery grant, resulting in a loss of $60,000. Last year the Board lost $650,000 in funding by not attending a critical meeting.
The WSCC should act quickly to remove Johnson and Mankameyer. The TCD election process should be made more accessible, all meetings and public records should be open and available, grant funds intended to improve ecosystems' health should be claimed and utilized appropriately, and the Thurston County Commission should approve the rates and charges system as a funding source.
