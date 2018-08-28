Jon Tunheim right choice for prosecutor

I have known Jon Tunheim for 16 years and during that time have seen him go above and beyond for the benefit of this community. Whether at work in the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office or volunteering for community organizations, Jon serves this community with integrity and leadership. Jon has brought stability to the Prosecutor’s Office and continues to seek new and innovative ways to make our justice system better.
That’s why he has the support of so many other elected officials, law enforcement officers, and other community leaders. He has my unequivocal support. I encourage everyone to vote for Jon Tunheim for Prosecuting Attorney in the general election in November.
Comments