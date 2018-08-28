White House actions brings shame to the country

I am beside myself, that the individual living in the White House did not have the flag atop the White House at half-staff, when all the other flags in Washington, D.C., are at half-staff in honor of the passing of U.S. Sen. John McCain.
I am a veteran and resent the shame this individual put on the people of this great nation. The White House belongs to the people of the United States not the individual who spends three and a half days a week there, then goes to one of his golf courses. I use the word individual because I cannot apply the title that past Presidents deserved to have. This individual is a poor leader and does not deserve the respect of the people of this great nation. He is a bigot, liar and a mobster of the first order, and should be kicked out of our house.
