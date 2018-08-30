Free press is vital and I stand with you

In response to the Aug. 15 opinion article, “President Trump, end your war on our free press.”
I stand with free press today and every day, regardless of what the paper prints. You are not the “enemy of the American People,” you are an essential part of our democracy.
As a member of this community, I value the paper heightening our sense of connectedness, bringing about challenging conversations, and encouraging us to think critically. As a consistent visitor to our local and congressional representatives, I also witness the impact the paper has on their decisions.
From the journalists to the newsroom janitors that make this paper possible, you are truly appreciated.
