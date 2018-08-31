“Resisting Trump” not in job description

I wonder where one would find within the description of the governor’s responsibilities resisting a president, or for that matter, promoting a president. I recall Mr. Inslee stating he didn’t want the then-presidential candidate in our state. I also did not find in his job description that ability, nor the ability to censure anyone’s right to free speech.
Mr. Inslee should concentrate on matters of our state, not our nation. if his pipe dream of being President were to come true, he then should address national issues. It would behoove him to first be a great governor for all of his constituents, not just progressives.
