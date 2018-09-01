Jon Tunheim deserves to be re-elected as the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney. I first met Jon in 1990 when I was a Thurston County Superior Court Judge and Jon was a new deputy prosecutor. As a superior court judge for over 20 years, I observed hundreds of lawyers. Jon was always the consummate professional. He possesses the intellect and good judgment that makes him an excellent lawyer as well as an outstanding prosecuting attorney.
Jon demonstrated his leadership skills early in his legal career. I observed his ability to work with the defense bar streamlining the criminal justice process for the benefit of all citizens. Jon was elected as the Thurston County Prosecutor after I retired. I have learned that he continues to serve as a leader within the entire justice system. Jon has served as the president of the Washington Government Lawyers Bar Association and is the current president of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. Jon has served as a leader in many local groups. For example, he is the current Board President for the United Way of Thurston County.
Jon and I received an award of which we are both proud: The Daniel Bigelow Award. This award is given by the Thurston County Bar Association to the lawyer of the year. Jon has received numerous other awards as well.
I am proud to endorse Jon for re-election as our Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney. I encourage all voters to vote for him.
Superior Court Judge (retired)
