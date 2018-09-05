Thurston County Board of Health taking balanced approach

A few months ago I came across a Thurston County Board of Health meeting on TCTV. Among other topics they were talking about a program for mothers and children and the many benefits it brings to our county. As a retired librarian, mother and grandmother I commend Commissioner Blake as well as the other commissioners for their prioritization of children and families in our community. Unfortunately our children often get lost in political priorities. How refreshing that we have some leadership that understands how important families are and how we all can create a supportive community for children to grow up safe, happy and healthy.
I understand that there is a homelessness resolution declaring a public health crisis in the areas of opioid use and homelessness. I respect Blake’s ability to balance environmental health and these issues that have such an impact on our families and county.
