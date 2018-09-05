Politics overshadowing the rule of law

Regarding “Democrats Reluctant to Talk About Impeachment” in The Olympian on Aug. 31: A common misunderstanding about impeachment is that “Democratic voters despise Trump.” This may be so, but it has nothing to do with the grounds for impeachment, which have been obvious and visible to the naked eye since Donald Trump was elected (and before).
Impeachment is the remedy provided for in the Constitution when there are serious concerns about the conduct of the President. We are a nation of laws. We don’t investigate and take a criminal to court because of our personal feelings about him, or fail to take him to court because we think it might not be “strategic.” We let the chips fall where they may. Alas, politics on both sides of the aisle is currently winning out over the rule of law. Sad.
Comments