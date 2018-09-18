Carbon emissions your responsibility

In these times, I think it’s wise to be conscious of our personal carbon footprint and aim to reduce it where possible. Lifestyle choices such as composting and recycling, eating more plants and fewer animals, using public transportation, buying used rather than new clothes and furniture, all help towards this goal. I recently learned that carbon offsets are an additional powerful way to mitigate those sometimes-unavoidable carbon emissions in our lives (for instance, flying in a plane for work or vacation).
Giving even $5 to a carbon offset organization like CO-TAP or Cool Effect can neutralize the emissions of a cross-country flight. CO-TAP, for example, accomplishes this by planting trees, thus providing employment to folks in impoverished regions. Our donation directly funds the drawdown of carbon from the air into the ground, where it improves soil health. We are funding cleaner air and the preservation of our planet’s biodiverse forest ecosystems, while boosting the economy of regions in need. What’s not to love?
If you’re looking to improve your carbon footprint with your wallet, carbon offsets are a wise choice. I recommend visiting cotap.org and cooleffect.org for more information.
We are here together, friends. Wise action will heal our planet.
Comments