A reason to vote for I-1631

The years from 2015 to 2018 have been the four hottest years since record keeping began. The number of wildfires per year has nearly doubled since the 1980s, The wildfire season in the past has usually been limited to August. Now, it is expanding to late July and early September because of warmer and drier summers. Washington has received just an inch of rain since the start of May.
The major cause of global warming is the amount of CO2 being added to the atmosphere by the burning of fossil fuels. We can start to reduce the amount of CO2 by putting a fee on carbon. Initiative 1631 will do that. Major oil companies are spending millions to defeat I-1631, but if we all work together and vote for I-1631 this November, we can start to reduce the amount of CO2 going into the atmosphere.
