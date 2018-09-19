Audubon supports I-1631 for a clearer future

Climate change is here and now. The great upsurge in wildfires that follow heat and drought in the Northwest, along with smoke that irritates our lungs and eyes and shrouds our magnificent mountains, remind us of this reality again and again. Of course, there is no way every individual fire can be traced to global warming. But the science is clear: Greenhouse gases in our atmosphere are changing our climate and disrupting our lives. See “Driven by Climate Change, Fire Reshapes US West,” in The Olympian Sept. 4.
To address climate change, the Black Hills Audubon chapter, representing Thurston, Mason, and Lewis counties, has endorsed Initiative I-1631, as has Audubon Washington representing chapters across the state. National Audubon scientists have determined that climate change is the greatest threat to birds. Changes in the climate proceed too fast for birds and other wildlife to adapt.
Initiative I-1631 would place an escalating fee on emissions from burning fossil fuels by major corporations and then use those funds to develop clean energy, such as wind and solar. This would help renewable energy -- which is already becoming competitive with oil and gas -- become the “go-to” source. Development of renewable energy would provide many new jobs and help workers transition to a low-carbon economy.
Climate change is with us and we have an opportunity to do our part in addressing it. Washington state can be a bellwether for the nation. Please join us in supporting I-1631 on the November ballot.
Sam Merrill, Olympia
(Merrill is the Conservation Committee Chair for the Black Hills Audubon)
Comments