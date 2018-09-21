Why Minjares is right for prosecuting attorney

This is why I’m voting for Victor Minjares for Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney.
He’ll make sure that prosecutors promptly hand over new evidence of innocence to defense attorneys to avoid court continuances that unnecessarily cost the county thousands of dollars. He’ll make sure there are established guidelines that all deputy prosecutors follow so that every person accused of a crime is accorded the same treatment, instead of some being sentenced to jail time while others who do the same crime are not, or where some prosecutors accept a plea and others do not. He’ll form a Conviction Integrity Unit to root out false convictions caused by prosecutor, police or judicial errors.
He’ll make sure there’s space in the jail for violent criminals, he won’t overbook the jail to more than 100 percent capacity holding people who can’t make bail because they are poor. He’ll manage the office so we don’t waste more than $1 million of our tax dollars every year with clogged courts and bursting jails.
He’ll institute rules of professional ethics, and not allow conflicts of interest such as allowing the Office of Prosecuting Attorney to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce, harming the integrity of the office.
Most of all, I’m voting for Victor Minjares because he believes in and fights for equal justice before the law. And in my America, that’s the most important thing about being a Prosecutor.
