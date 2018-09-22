In support of Tumwater teachers

The “First Day of School” has come and gone, but it’s still summer vacation for us. My daughters, would-be fourth- and first-graders, are managing the added uncertainty. Yet we stood today with Tumwater teachers, waving signs, bringing food, talking and listening, knowing that they are standing up for us.
The teachers would rather be in the classrooms with their students, but striking is something they have to do. Money can be negotiated, but classroom safety and a quality learning environment are necessities for educators.
I grew up in a family of teachers, and I know what they go through. My mom once had a violent first-grader in her class. This child threw chairs, upturned tables, and even hurt other students, all while she could do nothing but evacuate the rest of the class. This first-grader is not an anomaly. Teachers in my children’s school are still experiencing these same challenges, and they are asking the district for support. How can teachers teach, and how could children learn, when basic safety is denied?
Tumwater School District’s actions threaten our community. Our beloved teachers will not remain in a district that doesn’t support them, especially when they could be paid better a short drive away. The district is now suing teachers, trying to force them back into their classrooms on the premise that the strike is harming children. Of course, the very situations resulting in the strike have already harmed the children.
The teachers are taking a stand to rectify this.
