Kavanaugh is a Republican Party tool

The American people need the U.S. Supreme Court to be a neutral, impartial body of legal experts.
Democratic presidents nominated experts to the Supreme Court, but Republican presidents are nominating blatantly partisan Republicans to pervert the Court into a partisan tool.
Brett Kavanaugh would take this to an extreme level. In 2000 Kavanaugh was one of George W. Bush’s lawyers who forced Florida to stop recounting ballots and helped the Republican-dominated Supreme Court appoint Bush president even though Al Gore won more votes.
Before that, Kavanaugh was a Republican attack dog helping Ken Starr conduct his blatantly partisan investigations of Democratic President Bill Clinton,
Republicans are preventing Kavanaugh’s actual record from coming to light. But what we do know about his record as a federal judge shows that he is AGAINST women’s rights, AGAINST workers’ rights, AGAINST consumers’ rights, AGAINST health care, and AGAINST the environment. He almost always rules in favor of big business and against people’s rights.
Kavanaugh is a right-wing extremist on many issues. He thinks net neutrality and the federal consumer protection agency are unconstitutional.
Kavanaugh would make the U.S. Supreme Court a blatantly partisan tool of the Republican Party and would impose Republican corruption and abuse upon us for decades even after Trump is gone.
Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have not been opposing him vigorously enough. Cantwell was undecided until early September. Demand that they protect the Court from extremism and partisan bias.
