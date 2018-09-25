Stop Trump — don’t vote GOP

State Republicans are angered by our Governor’s travels to support Democrat candidates nationwide (Olympian, Aug 30)? They should focus on Trump’s travels. Half of them are to shout anti-American values at ugly rallies for GOP candidates, most of the rest are to his resorts for days of golfing and insulting, fake-fact tweeting. On the few occasions when he travels to represent American interests, he alienates our allies — Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Australia — colludes with Russia, fawns over murderous dictators; think Putin, Duterte, Kim, and acts like he thinks they are nice guys.
Meanwhile here at home, Congressional Republicans pretend to overlook everything that’s wrong with him and support Trump behaviors that they would not tolerate for a microsecond if the popularly elected President Hillary Clinton had acted that way.
Will any of the GOP congressional candidates “resist Trump,” as Governor Inslee does when he travels? No. Can you imagine Susan Hutchison or Dino Rossi, if elected, disagreeing with Paul Ryan and/or Tea Party fanatics in the House, or speaking out against any Trump proclamations and crisis mongering? I sure can’t.
I urge all voters to support Gov. Inslee’s (and Rob Ferguson’s) resistance to Trump by refusing to vote for any GOP candidates — local or national — this November. The survival of the kind of America that most of us believe in depends on it.
