Choose real Democrat —Irene Bowling for State Senate

It’s election season again and voters in the 35th Legislative district have an opportunity to make a long-overdue change.
For years — even decades — State Sen. Tim Sheldon has identified himself as a “Democrat” as he campaigns, then morphed into a Republican when assuming office. And it’s not just that he caucuses and votes with Republicans; he actually gets counted as such when each legislative session is organized, and thus his duplicitous behavior can swing committee chairmanships — and indeed has done so in past sessions. This is critical, since committee chairs largely determine what does — or, more to the point, does not — get accomplished.
Some may wonder why he continues the masquerade; why not just identify himself honestly as a Republican? The answer, of course, is that the Democrat tag can deceive the unwary and gain him enough votes to stay in office.
Apparently, no state law forbids such perfidy, so legal remedies have been elusive. The only defense is an informed electorate. New arrivals in the area, new voters, and very busy working people may not know that Shelton is not the “incumbent Democrat” he pretends to be.
This year we have an attractive and very viable alternative: Real Democrat Irene Bowling, a successful businesswoman and experienced community leader. Find her website and help get her elected. And please spread the word among friends and neighbors.
It’s time to end this travesty.
